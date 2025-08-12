Left Menu

Airtel Payments Bank Sees Robust Q1 Growth, Surpasses Revenue Milestone

Airtel Payments Bank reported a significant 44.4% increase in net profit for Q1 FY26, reaching Rs 10.4 crore. Annualised revenue crossed Rs 3,000 crore. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 777.4 crore, up 27.5% year-on-year. The bank highlighted strong customer adoption and digital banking growth.

  • Country:
  • India

Airtel Payments Bank has announced a 44.4% increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY26, with figures reaching Rs 10.4 crore. The surge is backed by impressive growth across key performance indicators.

The bank's revenue for Q1 stood at Rs 777.4 crore, marking a 27.5% year-on-year increase, with annualised revenue surpassing Rs 3,000 crore. The management attributes this milestone to the bank's robust business model and customer trust.

EBITDA grew by 30% year-on-year to Rs 81.8 crore, driven by strong operational performance and an expanding customer base. With Rs 3,743 crore in customer deposits and an annualised GMV of Rs 4,260 billion, Airtel continues to lead in digital banking, including issuing the most RuPay On-The-Go NCMC cards with 3.3 million users.

(With inputs from agencies.)

