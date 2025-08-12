Left Menu

Tariff Truce Extension Boosts China & Hong Kong Markets

China and Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday as a 90-day extension of the tariff truce between the U.S. and China bolstered investor sentiment. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.5% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by 0.25%. Investors are now focusing on the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An extension of the tariff truce between the United States and China gave a boost to China and Hong Kong shares on Tuesday, signaling a more optimistic climate for investors. On Monday, Washington and Beijing decided to prolong the truce by 90 days, aligning with market expectations.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.5%, reaching its highest level since December 2021, and the CSI300 index rose by 0.52%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng increased by 0.25%. Economists like Zhiwei Zhang from Pinpoint Asset Management noted that this move was anticipated by financial markets, diverting investor attention to the upcoming U.S.-Russia summit.

U.S.-China trade talks continue to yield positive signals for the markets, with China's blue-chip stocks rising 15% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up by over 20% since early April. Semiconductor companies significantly benefited, with Wafer Works and Cambricon Technologies shares surging 20% and SMIC shares climbing 5%, following Beijing's recommendation against using Nvidia's H20 chips.

(With inputs from agencies.)

