Tariff Truce Boosts China and Hong Kong Markets

On Tuesday, shares in China and Hong Kong saw an increase, fueled by the extension of a tariff truce between the United States and China. The world's two largest economies agreed on a 90-day extension, a move anticipated by financial markets and aimed at easing investor concerns.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.5% higher at 3,665.92, its highest level since December 2021, while the CSI300 index also gained 0.52%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.25% despite a slight dip in the Hang Seng Tech index.

Investors continue to monitor trade negotiations, which are expected to take several months. Market focus has shifted to an upcoming U.S.-Russia summit, with experts noting that the current situation in trade relations is likely to persist without significant government intervention.