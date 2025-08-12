Ujaas Energy Faces 35% Profit Decline Amid Revenue Dip
Ujaas Energy reported a 35% decline in net profit for the June quarter, with profits falling to Rs 2.48 crore due to decreased revenues. The company also decided to dissolve its Implementation and Management Committee while extending the scope of its Board's Management Committee.
Updated: 12-08-2025 17:09 IST
Ujaas Energy announced a significant drop in net profits for the June quarter, registering a 35% decline to Rs 2.48 crore compared to the previous year's quarter.
The plunge in profits was attributed to a fall in total revenues, which decreased from Rs 10.71 crore to Rs 9.20 crore, as per the company's BSE filing.
Additionally, Ujaas Energy's board proposed the dissolution of its Implementation and Management Committee and expanded the remit of its Board of Directors' Management Committee.
