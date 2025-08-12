Left Menu

Ujaas Energy Faces 35% Profit Decline Amid Revenue Dip

Ujaas Energy reported a 35% decline in net profit for the June quarter, with profits falling to Rs 2.48 crore due to decreased revenues. The company also decided to dissolve its Implementation and Management Committee while extending the scope of its Board's Management Committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:09 IST
Ujaas Energy Faces 35% Profit Decline Amid Revenue Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ujaas Energy announced a significant drop in net profits for the June quarter, registering a 35% decline to Rs 2.48 crore compared to the previous year's quarter.

The plunge in profits was attributed to a fall in total revenues, which decreased from Rs 10.71 crore to Rs 9.20 crore, as per the company's BSE filing.

Additionally, Ujaas Energy's board proposed the dissolution of its Implementation and Management Committee and expanded the remit of its Board of Directors' Management Committee.

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025