Ujaas Energy Faces 35% Profit Decline Amid Revenue Dip

Ujaas Energy announced a significant drop in net profits for the June quarter, registering a 35% decline to Rs 2.48 crore compared to the previous year's quarter.

The plunge in profits was attributed to a fall in total revenues, which decreased from Rs 10.71 crore to Rs 9.20 crore, as per the company's BSE filing.

Additionally, Ujaas Energy's board proposed the dissolution of its Implementation and Management Committee and expanded the remit of its Board of Directors' Management Committee.