RGU and NECTAR Collaborate to Boost Scientific Beekeeping in Arunachal Pradesh

Rajiv Gandhi University partners with NECTAR to advance scientific beekeeping in Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative involves modernizing traditional beekeeping, establishing a honey processing lab, and training farmers in bee product marketing. This project aims to empower farmers, enhance biodiversity, and create sustainable income streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:56 IST
In a bid to advance sustainable agricultural practices, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) has partnered with the North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) on a groundbreaking project to promote scientific beekeeping in Arunachal Pradesh.

The initiative, set to transform traditional beekeeping methods, will introduce modern scientific techniques and establish a honey processing and testing laboratory on the RGU campus. It is spearheaded by the university's Food Technology and Entomology departments.

This collaboration aims to empower local farmers by providing them with training in apiary management, post-harvest product handling, branding, and marketing. The project is expected to foster economic growth and reduce dependence on external markets while enhancing biodiversity through environmentally friendly practices.

