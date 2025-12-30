Left Menu

Rewa Model Farm: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture in Madhya Pradesh

The Rewa Model Farm Project in Madhya Pradesh, inaugurated with key dignitaries present, showcases natural farming practices designed to empower small farmers. With integrated farming systems, the project aims to enhance income and sustainability. Developed by AOL's Sri Sri Institute, it serves as a training hub promoting sustainable, farmer-centric agriculture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:11 IST
The Rewa Model Farm Project, a significant step in promoting natural farming in Madhya Pradesh, was inaugurated at Basaman Mama Gaushansh Vanyavihar in Rewa district. Key figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, were present, highlighting the commitment to sustainable agriculture.

Developed by Art of Living's Sri Sri Institute in collaboration with local bodies and inspired by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the farm serves as a live demonstration site for natural farming. Spread over 2.5 to 3 acres, it showcases practical, scalable farming practices for small and marginal farmers.

The project features a multilayer farming system, optimizing land use and boosting income by five times through diverse cropping. A bio-input center produces natural soil enhancers, reducing reliance on chemicals. The farm is a training hub, teaching sustainable practices to farmers across India.

