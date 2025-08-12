Left Menu

Microfinance Industry Network Seeks Government Support for Liquidity Boost

Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) requests government credit guarantee support to encourage banks to lend to MFIs, alleviating liquidity issues and promoting economic growth. A similar scheme was successful in 2021. MFIN's Alok Misra emphasizes the potential for renewed economic activity with enhanced bank lending support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:21 IST
Microfinance Industry Network Seeks Government Support for Liquidity Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN) has urged the government to provide a credit guarantee scheme to comfort banks in lending to the sector. This move aims to boost economic activity and financial stability by ensuring adequate funding for Microfinance Institutions (MFIs).

MFIN's Chief Executive, Alok Misra, highlighted the sector's dependency on bank lending, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of resources. He addressed current reluctance from banks, resulting in a severe liquidity crunch. A credit guarantee scheme, similar to one used during the Covid period in 2021, could alleviate these constraints.

Misra noted improvements in the sector, with reduced non-performing assets and increased collection efficiencies. Discussions are ongoing with Finance Ministry officials to further assess support options amid challenging conditions and ensure sustainable economic contributions from the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025