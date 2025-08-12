Left Menu

Weaver Services Enters Affordable Housing Finance with CIHL Acquisition

Weaver Services has acquired Capital India Home Loans Limited for Rs 267 crore, marking its entry into the affordable housing finance sector. The acquisition, backed by equity from Premji Invest and others, aims to launch a tech-led platform focusing on inclusive finance, especially for women in tier 2 and 3 towns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 19:47 IST
Weaver Services Enters Affordable Housing Finance with CIHL Acquisition
Weaver Services announced its entry into the affordable housing finance sector following the acquisition of Capital India Home Loans Limited (CIHL) for Rs 267 crore. The deal, finalized on Tuesday, received all necessary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition was funded by equity raised from Premji Invest, Gaja Capital, and individual investors. This strategic move aligns with Weaver's October 2024 announcement to enter the market.

Weaver plans to launch a technology-driven platform focusing on self-employed individuals, particularly women in unorganised sectors and tier 2 and 3 towns. The initiative underscores a commitment to financial inclusion for communities often under-represented in traditional finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

