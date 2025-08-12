Weaver Services Enters Affordable Housing Finance with CIHL Acquisition

Weaver Services announced its entry into the affordable housing finance sector following the acquisition of Capital India Home Loans Limited (CIHL) for Rs 267 crore. The deal, finalized on Tuesday, received all necessary regulatory approvals.

The acquisition was funded by equity raised from Premji Invest, Gaja Capital, and individual investors. This strategic move aligns with Weaver's October 2024 announcement to enter the market.

Weaver plans to launch a technology-driven platform focusing on self-employed individuals, particularly women in unorganised sectors and tier 2 and 3 towns. The initiative underscores a commitment to financial inclusion for communities often under-represented in traditional finance.

