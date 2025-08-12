Left Menu

India Stands Firm: Agricultural Resilience Amidst Trade Tensions

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reassures farmers amid rising US tariffs on Indian goods. Emphasizing India's large domestic market, he highlights plans to explore new export destinations. He asserts no compromise on farmers' interests while urging adoption of local products and stringent actions against spurious farm inputs.

Updated: 12-08-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst escalating trade tensions marked by increased US tariffs on Indian goods, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged farmers not to worry, citing India's vast domestic market and intention to explore new export opportunities. Addressing farmer leaders in Pusa complex, Chouhan reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vow to protect farmers' interests at any cost.

The US has increased tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, stalling bilateral trade negotiations centered on US demands for greater access to India's agricultural market. Chouhan emphasized the strength in India's 140 crore population, urging resilience in the face of testing times and asserting the importance of equal trade agreements.

Chouhan criticized the disparity in farm operations between the US and India, noting the challenges posed by discrepancies in farm holding sizes and production costs. The minister called for a 'swadeshi' movement, encouraging the purchase of local goods and outlining government plans to enforce stricter regulations on biostimulants and counterfeit crop inputs.

