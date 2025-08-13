Justice Served: Guatemalan Court Sentences Six for Tragic Shelter Fire

In a landmark decision, a Guatemalan court has handed down sentences to six people, ranging from 13 to 25 years in prison. This verdict is in response to their involvement in the deaths of 41 children during a devastating fire at a state-run shelter for vulnerable youth.

The case, unfolding over eight years, has drawn significant attention due to the tragic nature of the incident and the large number of young lives lost. The shelter, meant to be a haven for at-risk youth, turned into a scene of horror and loss.

These sentences underscore the court's commitment to holding those responsible for the preventable tragedy accountable and seeking justice for the victims and their families.

(With inputs from agencies.)