Fractal Analytics Sets Sights on Transformative IPO

Fractal Analytics has filed for an IPO to raise Rs 4,900 crore. The IPO includes a fresh issue and an offer for sale. Proceeds will fund various strategic initiatives and R&D. Established in 2000, Fractal specializes in AI and data-driven insights, catering to global clients such as Microsoft and Apple.

Fractal Analytics, a provider of artificial intelligence solutions, has submitted preliminary paperwork to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as it seeks to initiate a public offering worth Rs 4,900 crore. This IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares valued at approximately Rs 1,279.3 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) worth Rs 3,620.7 crore.

The Offer for Sale components feature Rs 1,462.6 crore in shares offloaded by Quinag Bidco Ltd., Rs 1,999.6 crore by TPG Fett Holdings Pte Ltd., Rs 29.5 crore by Satya Kumari Remala and Rao Venkateswara Remala, and Rs 129.0 crore by GLM Family Trust. Additionally, Fractal may pursue a pre-IPO placement up to Rs 255.8 crore, potentially reducing the fresh issue's size.

Founded by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal in 2000, Fractal supports global enterprises through data-driven insights and end-to-end AI solutions. The firm plans to allocate IPO proceeds for subsidiary investments, debt repayment, office expansion, R&D, sales support, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. Fractal's revenue rose by 26% in FY25, and it is backed by reputable investors like TPG and Apax.

