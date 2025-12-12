Left Menu

Sebi Enhances Governance Framework at Market Infrastructure Institutions

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has reinforced its governance framework for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) like stock exchanges. This includes the appointment of two executive directors to enhance operational oversight and regulatory functions. Sebi has detailed guidelines for appointments, performance assessments, and accountability measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:51 IST
Sebi Enhances Governance Framework at Market Infrastructure Institutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued new directives aimed at strengthening the governance framework for Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), including stock exchanges. Central to these reforms is the mandatory appointment of two executive directors (EDs) who will manage critical operations and regulatory functions.

Sebi's circular stipulates that the appointments for these roles must follow an open advertisement process, ensuring candidates possess the requisite experience. The regulator demands that MIIs propose at least two candidates for each position and clarify any changes to their approved compensation package.

The new structure involves comprehensive oversight and assessment mechanisms. Public Interest Directors will conduct annual evaluations of the EDs, aligning with processes used for Managing Directors. These steps are designed to bolster transparency and accountability within the institutions, supporting Sebi's commitment to stronger regulatory and operational excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025