Striking Balance: Human Suffering vs. Animal Compassion in India

A 'Saamna' editorial highlights the dichotomy in India between human distress and excessive animal compassion, focusing on pigeons and stray dogs. It criticizes groups prioritizing animal welfare despite judicial warnings, and laments the overshadowing of human suffering by animal advocacy efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:50 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The editorial from Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, Saamna, highlights the growing tension between human welfare and excessive focus on animal compassion in India. Titled 'Pigeons, Stray Dogs, and Humans,' it questions the irony of prioritizing animals while humans grapple with hunger, disease, and suicides driven by debt.

In cities like Mumbai and Delhi, groups are stirring debates over feeding pigeons and protecting stray dogs, disregarding judicial interventions. Despite court warnings against feeding pigeons at designated spots in Mumbai, animal welfare advocates resist compliance. The Supreme Court has ordered transferring stray dogs in Delhi to shelters, stating that urban mercy is unsustainable.

The editorial references a historical context, noting Parsi contributions to animal welfare in Mumbai. However, current uncontrolled pigeon populations pose health risks. Similarly, stray dogs, despite their cultural significance, cause public disturbances. The editorial emphasizes that human suffering often takes a back seat to animal advocacy, overshadowing poverty and accident-related human deaths.

