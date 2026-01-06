Unkept Promises: NCP Criticizes BJP and Shiv Sena in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Accusations have surfaced against BJP and Shiv Sena after NCP MLC Satish Chavan criticized their failure to complete development projects in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Despite being allies, the NCP plans to contest upcoming municipal elections independently.

Chavan disclosed that the BJP had staged protests over water scarcity, yet failed to deliver on promised projects after assuming power. He noted that promises to convert leasehold houses in the CIDCO area to freehold also remain unfulfilled.

Further criticism was directed at the Shiv Sena for incomplete memorial work for the late Bal Thackeray. The NCP vows to implement the 'Baramati pattern' to advance development in the city.

