Odisha Police Launches Comprehensive Youth Support Drive for Mental Health

The Northern Range Police in Odisha has launched a preventive campaign across colleges focusing on mental health and self-harm prevention. Collaborating with communities and educational institutions, the initiative encompasses counselling and awareness programs. This comes amid the tragic self-immolation of a 13-year-old girl in Bargarh, prompting government commitment to safety measures.

Representative Image (Photo: @odisha_police). Image Credit: ANI
The Northern Range Police in Odisha has embarked on a wide-reaching initiative aimed at preventing suicide and self-immolation among college students in five districts. This campaign emphasizes mental health awareness, resilience-building, and providing access to helpline resources. Police officials, educators, and community members are actively participating in this crucial drive.

Led by the Inspector General (IG) of the Northern Range and district Superintendents of Police (SPs), the campaign involves interactive sessions, counselling workshops, and lectures by experts. It aims to foster mental health awareness and resilience while encouraging students to seek timely professional assistance as needed.

The appeal has been made to college administrations, parents, and local communities to create a supportive environment for young individuals. Meanwhile, the Odisha government is strengthening safety measures for girls in schools, following the unfortunate death of a 13-year-old girl from Bargarh who died after self-immolating under unclear circumstances. Minister Nityananda Gond reiterated the government's dedication to ensuring safety through the implementation of Internal Complaint Committees in schools.

