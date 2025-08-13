Parliament's Decorum Challenged Amidst Insolvency Bill Introduction
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal criticized Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's conduct during the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, calling it a breach of decorum. The bill aims to facilitate faster insolvency resolution and align practices with global standards.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal critiqued Deputy Leader of Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi, for breaching parliamentary decorum. Pal noted what he described as Gogoi's encouragement of disruptive behavior during discussions on a significant legislative matter.
The controversy unfolded as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill aims to expedite insolvency processes with a creditor-initiated resolution approach, promising greater efficiency and alignment with international standards.
Despite opposition objections demanding a debate on Bihar's electoral roll revision, the bill was moved to a Select Committee. It promises amendments to optimize existing processes, enhance stakeholder value, and establish a framework for cross-border insolvency, aligning Indian practices with global benchmarks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss Manipur budget, Mandaviya to move Sports Governance Bill in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha Clears Landmark Amendment Bill for Mines and Minerals
New Insolvency Amendment Bill 2025: A Game-Changer for Business Failures
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduces modified Income Tax bill in Lok Sabha.
Nirmala Sitharaman Honored with 'Bharata Lakshmi' Title at Sri Krishna Mutt