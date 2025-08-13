Left Menu

Parliament's Decorum Challenged Amidst Insolvency Bill Introduction

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal criticized Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi's conduct during the introduction of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha, calling it a breach of decorum. The bill aims to facilitate faster insolvency resolution and align practices with global standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 10:53 IST
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal critiqued Deputy Leader of Opposition, Gaurav Gogoi, for breaching parliamentary decorum. Pal noted what he described as Gogoi's encouragement of disruptive behavior during discussions on a significant legislative matter.

The controversy unfolded as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill aims to expedite insolvency processes with a creditor-initiated resolution approach, promising greater efficiency and alignment with international standards.

Despite opposition objections demanding a debate on Bihar's electoral roll revision, the bill was moved to a Select Committee. It promises amendments to optimize existing processes, enhance stakeholder value, and establish a framework for cross-border insolvency, aligning Indian practices with global benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

