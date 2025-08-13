New Veterinary College in Gujarat: A Boost for Aspiring Students

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has spearheaded state initiatives aimed at student welfare and citizen well-being, culminating in the launch of a new educational opportunity for students. The Central Government has sanctioned the creation of a Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College in Himmatnagar, with classes set to begin next academic year.

The Kamdhenu Veterinary College, under Kamdhenu University, has received Central approval following a rigorous assessment by the Veterinary Council of India. Scheduled to start operations this year, it is Gujarat's fifth veterinary college, joining its counterparts in Anand, Navsari, Junagadh, and Dantiwada, and will admit students based on NEET scores post-Class 12.

Situated on a 23-acre campus, the college promises quality education and modern infrastructure at affordable costs, aligned with government guidelines, providing both educational and residential facilities. This educational venture is part of broader efforts initiated by former Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including 'Pashu Arogya Melas' and health cards for livestock, thereby bolstering veterinary advancements in the state.

