New Veterinary College in Gujarat: A Boost for Aspiring Students

The Gujarat government, led by CM Bhupendra Patel, has launched a new veterinary college in Himmatnagar, approved by the central government. The college, offering BVSc and Animal Husbandry courses, will open admissions next month, adding to the four existing veterinary colleges in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 12:52 IST
New Veterinary College in Gujarat (Photo/PR). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has spearheaded state initiatives aimed at student welfare and citizen well-being, culminating in the launch of a new educational opportunity for students. The Central Government has sanctioned the creation of a Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College in Himmatnagar, with classes set to begin next academic year.

The Kamdhenu Veterinary College, under Kamdhenu University, has received Central approval following a rigorous assessment by the Veterinary Council of India. Scheduled to start operations this year, it is Gujarat's fifth veterinary college, joining its counterparts in Anand, Navsari, Junagadh, and Dantiwada, and will admit students based on NEET scores post-Class 12.

Situated on a 23-acre campus, the college promises quality education and modern infrastructure at affordable costs, aligned with government guidelines, providing both educational and residential facilities. This educational venture is part of broader efforts initiated by former Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including 'Pashu Arogya Melas' and health cards for livestock, thereby bolstering veterinary advancements in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

