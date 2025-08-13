Left Menu

Chandigarh Stages a United Front at Independence Day Rehearsal

The Chandigarh Independence Day rehearsal spotlighted unity against drug abuse, led by Inspector General Pushpendra Kumar. The event featured various performances, including acts by specially-abled students and tributes to the armed forces. The Nasha Mukt Bharat plea emphasized the city's patriotism and commitment to a drug-free India.

The city of Chandigarh showcased a vibrant display of unity and patriotism during the full-dress rehearsal for the 79th Independence Day, directed by Inspector General Pushpendra Kumar. The highlight of the event was the administration of the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drug-Free India) pledge, underscoring a community-wide commitment to curtail drug abuse.

Held with ceremonial splendor, the parade included diverse performances and disciplined marches, emphasizing cultural richness. An inspiring act by specially-abled students captivated audiences, while a yoga presentation underscored health mindfulness. Students from Government Model Senior Secondary School honored the armed forces with a performance dedicated to operation 'Sindoor'.

Participation from NCC, CRPF, and police contingents, alongside school bands, added to the rehearsal's grandeur. This cultural festivity not only prepped the city for August 15th but reinforced its dedication to a socially aware and progressive nation. The Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment continues its mission against drug demand via the operational Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, supported by numerous organizations and initiatives.

