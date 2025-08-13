Left Menu

Supreme Court to Address Conflicting Orders on Community Dogs

The Supreme Court of India is set to scrutinize conflicting directives regarding community dogs, with Chief Justice BR Gavai set to address the matter. The issue involves differing bench rulings on how stray dogs should be managed, highlighting a need for uniform policies on canine welfare.

The Supreme Court of India is poised to examine conflicting directives concerning community dogs, following an advocate's request. Chief Justice BR Gavai agreed to review the matter after different benches of the apex court issued varying orders on the management of stray dogs.

Advocate Nanita Sharma brought to light the disparity between rulings from two court benches. While an earlier judgment emphasized compassionate treatment of canines, a recent order advocated for dog relocations to shelters. The latter was initiated by a bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala, calling for immediate action in Delhi.

An NGO, Conference for Human Rights (India), has challenged a Delhi High Court's decision concerning dog sterilization and vaccination. The Supreme Court's engagement in the matter comes amid growing public concern over rabies from stray attacks, underlining the urgency for a coherent policy.

