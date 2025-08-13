Left Menu

Bullish Surge: Cryptocurrency Exchange IPO Defies Expectations

Bullish, a cryptocurrency exchange, exceeded its IPO expectations, pricing shares at $37 each, raising $1.11 billion, and valuing the firm at $5.41 billion. This event marks a comeback for U.S. IPOs, with notable successes like Circle Internet and design software maker Figma also experiencing significant market gains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 13:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bullish, a leading cryptocurrency exchange backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, has defied market expectations by pricing its initial U.S. public offering above the anticipated range at $37 per share.

The IPO successfully raised $1.11 billion from the sale of 30 million shares, bringing Bullish's valuation to $5.41 billion. Initially, the company intended to offer shares at a price between $32 and $33 per share.

This significant IPO comes amid a resurgence in U.S. equity capital markets, which had faced a prolonged dry spell. Recently, Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet saw its IPO upsized due to strong investor demand, with shares skyrocketing over 400%, while design software firm Figma enjoyed a 250% increase in its market debut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

