Bullish Surge: Cryptocurrency Exchange IPO Defies Expectations

Bullish, a leading cryptocurrency exchange backed by billionaire Peter Thiel, has defied market expectations by pricing its initial U.S. public offering above the anticipated range at $37 per share.

The IPO successfully raised $1.11 billion from the sale of 30 million shares, bringing Bullish's valuation to $5.41 billion. Initially, the company intended to offer shares at a price between $32 and $33 per share.

This significant IPO comes amid a resurgence in U.S. equity capital markets, which had faced a prolonged dry spell. Recently, Stablecoin issuer Circle Internet saw its IPO upsized due to strong investor demand, with shares skyrocketing over 400%, while design software firm Figma enjoyed a 250% increase in its market debut.

