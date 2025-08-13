Uttar Pradesh Braces Against Bird Flu Threat

In a proactive response to the looming H5 Avian Influenza threat, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate and comprehensive action to safeguard both animals and humans across the state. As per an official statement, the government aims to implement strict preventive measures to avert any potential outbreak.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of enhanced security and safety protocols across zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetlands, and cow shelters. He mandated regular sanitization of these facilities and ordered thorough health checks for all animals and birds, insisting on detailed diet inspections before food distribution. Staff duties will be aligned with risk assessments to ensure adherence to safety standards.

Recognizing the critical need for awareness and preparedness, CM Yogi has instructed training for zoo staff on avian flu symptoms and prevention strategies. Additionally, the government will ramp up monitoring at poultry farms, maintaining strict oversight on poultry product movement. Furthermore, the Health Department has been tasked with researching the virus's impact on humans to prevent community transmission.

Effective coordination will be maintained with bodies such as the Central Zoo Authority and the NCDC to ensure timely action. The Chief Minister has highlighted the necessity of rapid, coordinated responses backed by inter-agency communication to protect citizens and wildlife alike. This multi-layered approach aims to forestall any potential health crisis stemming from the avian influenza threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)