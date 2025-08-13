Left Menu

GST Tribunal Holds Urban Essence Accountable in Landmark Profiteering Case

Urban Essence, an Indian franchisee of Subway Ltd, was found guilty by the GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) of profiteering by not passing GST rate cut benefits of Rs 5.47 lakh to consumers. The tribunal has ordered the company to deposit the amount with interest into a consumer welfare fund.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:32 IST
GST Tribunal Holds Urban Essence Accountable in Landmark Profiteering Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The newly established GST Appellate Tribunal (GSTAT) has issued its inaugural ruling in a profiteering case, finding Urban Essence, a franchisee of Subway Ltd, guilty of failing to transfer GST rate cut benefits amounting to Rs 5.47 lakh to consumers.

According to GSTAT's order dated August 5, the tribunal supported the Directorate General of Anti-profiteering (DGAP) report stating that Urban Essence profiteered by not appropriately reducing food product prices. The tribunal, led by President Justice (Retd) Sanjaya Kumar Mishra, instructed the Pune-based entity to pay Rs 5,45,005 with 18% interest from November 15, 2017, to the consumer welfare fund in Maharashtra within three months.

This landmark decision marks a structured approach to anti-profiteering enforcement under Section 171, affirming that GST rate cut benefits must reach consumers or face significant consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025