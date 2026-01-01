India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations in line with annual practice.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:09 IST
- Country:
- India
India and Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations in line with annual practice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- nuclear
- installations
- exchange
- annual
- practice
- transparency
- risk
- confrontations
ALSO READ
Bitcoin's Roller Coaster Ride: First Annual Loss Since 2022
Dollar Dips: Impact and Outlook Amid Federal Policy and Global Exchange Dynamics
Economists Charting India's Future at IEA's 108th Annual Conference
Kashi Tamil Sangamam 4.0: Celebrating Cultural Unity and Linguistic Exchange
AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice