Panic Ensues After Mysterious Blast in Nalagarh

Panic ensued in Nalagarh after a blast occurred near the local police station in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The intensity of the explosion shattered windows in the vicinity and was audible up to 500 meters away, according to local witnesses.

In response, law enforcement quickly cordoned off the area as forensic experts arrived to conduct an investigation. The cause of the blast remains unknown, pending further analysis.