Panic Ensues After Mysterious Blast in Nalagarh

Panic spread among residents of Nalagarh following a powerful blast near a police station in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh. No casualties were reported, but the explosion broke windows and was heard up to 400-500 meters away. Authorities have launched an investigation and deployed a forensic team to the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-01-2026 14:12 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 14:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Panic ensued in Nalagarh after a blast occurred near the local police station in Solan district, Himachal Pradesh, on Thursday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The intensity of the explosion shattered windows in the vicinity and was audible up to 500 meters away, according to local witnesses.

In response, law enforcement quickly cordoned off the area as forensic experts arrived to conduct an investigation. The cause of the blast remains unknown, pending further analysis.

