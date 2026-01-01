Deadly Drone Strike in Kherson: New Year Celebration Turns Tragic

At least 24 people were killed, and more than 50 were injured following a targeted drone strike by Ukrainian forces in the Kherson region. The attack struck a cafe and a hotel where civilians were celebrating the New Year.

The deadly strike took place late Wednesday night, causing significant casualties. Kherson Governor Volodymyr Saldo confirmed the incident, saying three unmanned aerial vehicles struck the location on the Black Sea coast.

As a result of increasing threats, air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 168 Ukrainian UAVs across various regions, disrupting operations at several airports in southern and central Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)