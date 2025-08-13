Left Menu

EU Bolsters Ukraine's Energy Resilience with €500m Loan Guarantee

The European Commission has partnered with the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development to offer a €500 million loan guarantee to Ukraine. This financial support aims to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, enabling Naftogaz to procure emergency gas amidst ongoing infrastructure attacks by Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-08-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 14:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has finalized a guarantee agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development, securing a significant financial package aimed at reinforcing Ukraine's energy stability.

This €500 million loan is expected to assist Ukraine's state-owned energy firm, Naftogaz, in acquiring crucial gas supplies as the nation withstands infrastructural assaults from Russian forces.

By facilitating these emergency purchases, the European Union is showcasing its commitment to supporting Ukraine's energy resilience in turbulent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

