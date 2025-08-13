EU Bolsters Ukraine's Energy Resilience with €500m Loan Guarantee

The European Commission has finalized a guarantee agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction & Development, securing a significant financial package aimed at reinforcing Ukraine's energy stability.

This €500 million loan is expected to assist Ukraine's state-owned energy firm, Naftogaz, in acquiring crucial gas supplies as the nation withstands infrastructural assaults from Russian forces.

By facilitating these emergency purchases, the European Union is showcasing its commitment to supporting Ukraine's energy resilience in turbulent times.

