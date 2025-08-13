Left Menu

BJP Rebuts Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations with Historical Counterclaim

In response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft', BJP accused Congress of defeating Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar through electoral fraud in 1952. Anurag Thakur criticized Congress for questioning electoral integrity and attacking constitutional institutions whenever defeated, and rebuked Mamata Banerjee for opposing voter roll revisions.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a sharp counterattack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, in response to his allegations of 'vote theft.' In a pointed retort, BJP MP Anurag Thakur accused the Congress party of engaging in electoral fraud to defeat Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar in the 1952 general elections.

Thakur alleged that the Congress set a precedent for electoral corruption in India, pointing to the narrow margin by which Ambedkar lost, largely due to thousands of rejected votes. He further criticized Rahul Gandhi and his family's repeated questioning of the Election Commission's credibility each time they faced defeat.

The BJP MP highlighted instances where Congress leaders, including Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, cast doubts on electoral systems, including EVMs and ballot papers, following losses. He also challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's objections to updating voter rolls, suggesting potential inconsistency in her stance on voter integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

