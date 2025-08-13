Left Menu

Rajpura Thermal Plant Tops Emission Efficiency Charts

Nabha Power Limited's Rajpura thermal plant is recognized as India's most efficient in emission intensity among supercritical coal-based units. The facility, under Larsen & Toubro, achieved a notable 0.84 tonne/MWh emission factor, outperforming the national average. It also has the sector’s lowest auxiliary power consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 15:43 IST
Rajpura Thermal Plant Tops Emission Efficiency Charts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nabha Power Limited's Rajpura thermal power plant has been distinguished as the best-performing supercritical coal-based thermal facility in India concerning emission intensity, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

This recognition comes under the below 800MW capacity unit category. A subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, the plant is situated in Punjab's Patiala district.

In its recent 'Decarbonizing the Coal-based Thermal Power Sector in India: A Roadmap' report, CSE highlighted the Rajpura plant's impressive 0.84 tonne/MWh emission factor, surpassing the average national figure of 0.97 tonne/MWh. Additionally, the plant boasts the industry's lowest auxiliary power consumption rate at 4.62%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025