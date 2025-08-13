Rajpura Thermal Plant Tops Emission Efficiency Charts

Nabha Power Limited's Rajpura thermal power plant has been distinguished as the best-performing supercritical coal-based thermal facility in India concerning emission intensity, according to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

This recognition comes under the below 800MW capacity unit category. A subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, the plant is situated in Punjab's Patiala district.

In its recent 'Decarbonizing the Coal-based Thermal Power Sector in India: A Roadmap' report, CSE highlighted the Rajpura plant's impressive 0.84 tonne/MWh emission factor, surpassing the average national figure of 0.97 tonne/MWh. Additionally, the plant boasts the industry's lowest auxiliary power consumption rate at 4.62%.

(With inputs from agencies.)