Technical Glitches in DU Results Disrupt Students' Futures

In a concerning development, numerous students from Delhi University's 2025 cohort have been erroneously marked as 'Absent' or labeled for 'Essential Repeat' in certain subjects within their final mark sheets, a mishap significantly derailing their career and further study trajectories.

Students have pointed fingers at the result processing system, citing negligence, while college and university officials attribute these discrepancies to technical glitches, promising swift resolution. Many students, interviewed by ANI, report being wrongly marked absent in theory exams or flagged with incomplete internal assessment scores.

Without an official count from the university on affected numbers, officials assure verification and correction processes are active. The transition to the Samarth portal is cited as problematic, causing upload errors, but colleges and the university are engaged in rectifying these issues to prevent academic losses for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)