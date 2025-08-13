Left Menu

Technical Glitches in DU Results Disrupt Students' Futures

Several Delhi University students have been mistakenly marked 'Absent' or 'Essential Repeat' in their final mark sheets due to technical issues. This has impacted their job and higher education plans, with the university and colleges working to resolve the discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:31 IST
Technical Glitches in DU Results Disrupt Students' Futures
Delhi University students (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, numerous students from Delhi University's 2025 cohort have been erroneously marked as 'Absent' or labeled for 'Essential Repeat' in certain subjects within their final mark sheets, a mishap significantly derailing their career and further study trajectories.

Students have pointed fingers at the result processing system, citing negligence, while college and university officials attribute these discrepancies to technical glitches, promising swift resolution. Many students, interviewed by ANI, report being wrongly marked absent in theory exams or flagged with incomplete internal assessment scores.

Without an official count from the university on affected numbers, officials assure verification and correction processes are active. The transition to the Samarth portal is cited as problematic, causing upload errors, but colleges and the university are engaged in rectifying these issues to prevent academic losses for students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025