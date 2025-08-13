Unlock Your Dream Home: Special Independence Day Home Loan Offers from Bajaj Housing Finance
This Independence Day, Bajaj Housing Finance is helping individuals achieve the milestone of homeownership with special interest rates starting at 7.35% p.a. Due to its quick approval and transparent processes, securing a housing loan has become easier, potentially reducing the EMI burden for aspiring homeowners.
This Independence Day, Bajaj Housing Finance is offering aspiring homeowners special interest rates starting at 7.35% p.a. The initiative supports new borrowers in realizing the dream of owning a house, a significant milestone signifying security and financial stability.
Bajaj Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, promises quick loan approvals and disbursals within 48 hours post-verification, easing the process for applicants. The loan amounts can reach up to Rs. 15 crore, with tenures extending to 32 years, offering flexibility and convenience to potential borrowers.
The application process is streamlined and fully digital, featuring benefits like home loan balance transfers, top-up loans, and zero prepayment charges. With competitive terms and a legacy of trust, Bajaj Housing Finance emerges as a reliable partner in supporting one's journey to homeownership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
