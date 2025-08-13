Left Menu

Unlock Your Dream Home: Special Independence Day Home Loan Offers from Bajaj Housing Finance

This Independence Day, Bajaj Housing Finance is helping individuals achieve the milestone of homeownership with special interest rates starting at 7.35% p.a. Due to its quick approval and transparent processes, securing a housing loan has become easier, potentially reducing the EMI burden for aspiring homeowners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-08-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 17:56 IST
Unlock Your Dream Home: Special Independence Day Home Loan Offers from Bajaj Housing Finance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

This Independence Day, Bajaj Housing Finance is offering aspiring homeowners special interest rates starting at 7.35% p.a. The initiative supports new borrowers in realizing the dream of owning a house, a significant milestone signifying security and financial stability.

Bajaj Housing Finance, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited, promises quick loan approvals and disbursals within 48 hours post-verification, easing the process for applicants. The loan amounts can reach up to Rs. 15 crore, with tenures extending to 32 years, offering flexibility and convenience to potential borrowers.

The application process is streamlined and fully digital, featuring benefits like home loan balance transfers, top-up loans, and zero prepayment charges. With competitive terms and a legacy of trust, Bajaj Housing Finance emerges as a reliable partner in supporting one's journey to homeownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

The old-school formula that’s beating modern AI cancer tools

AI professionals praise diversity and work-life balance, criticize senior leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025