Muthoot Finance Shines with 65% Profit Surge in Q1 FY26

Muthoot Finance, a leading gold loan non-banking financial company (NBFC), has announced a remarkable 65% year-on-year increase in its consolidated profit after tax, which soared to Rs 1,974 crore for the quarter ending June 2025. This significant growth compares favorably against the Rs 1,196 crore profit registered during the same period last year, reflecting the company's strong financial performance.

The company's total income also witnessed substantial growth, jumping 44% to reach Rs 6,485 crore in the reviewed quarter, up from Rs 4,492 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, FY25, according to Muthoot Finance's latest regulatory filing.

Loan assets under management expanded by an impressive 37% year-on-year to Rs 1,33,938 crore compared to Rs 98,048 crore last year. Despite the positive results, shares of the gold loan giant concluded 1.03% lower, closing at Rs 2,510.75 apiece on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)