Delhi's Coordinated Push in 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, announced the capital's enhanced cooperation with the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan'. Aimed at tackling drug abuse, initiatives include educational drives, police collaboration, and community engagement. The government urges students to participate in the 'Nasha Mukt Delhi' program as district-level reviews continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:12 IST
Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh announced a strengthened partnership with the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' aimed at combating drug abuse in the city.

At a recent event marking the campaign's five-year milestone, Singh highlighted joint efforts by the Delhi government and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to promote drug de-addiction, marking the first significant progress in five months. Students were encouraged to volunteer for the 'Nasha Mukt Delhi' initiative, emphasizing youth's pivotal role in societal progress.

To strengthen these efforts, the city conducted an awareness drive on June 26 featuring street plays and events across 64 vulnerable locations. Additionally, Singh has sought police involvement to monitor high-risk areas closely. Schools are urged to establish de-addiction clubs as officials conduct comprehensive district reviews involving key stakeholders.

