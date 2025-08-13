Left Menu

Spear Corps' Innovation Fest Heralds New Era in Indian Defence

The Indian Army's Dao Division, under Spear Corps, conducted a four-day innovation competition to enhance battlefield efficiency. It featured 43 innovations, from AI to drone technology, highlighting the Army's grassroots commitment to technological advancement and self-reliance under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 19:28 IST
Dao division hosts four-day ideas, innovation competition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a remarkable display of ingenuity, the Indian Army's Dao Division, operating under the auspices of Spear Corps, successfully orchestrated a four-day Ideas & Innovation Competition. This event provided a vibrant platform for troops to unveil pioneering solutions aimed at boosting operational efficiency, battlefield readiness, and self-reliance in the defence sector.

The competition was a showcase of 43 innovative projects, reflecting the diverse and forward-thinking mindset of the participants. Highlights included state-of-the-art IT and Artificial Intelligence applications, cutting-edge weapon modifications, and advanced drone integrations designed to enhance surveillance and operational capabilities across challenging terrains. The soldiers' ability to adapt emerging technologies for military purposes underscored the Army's commitment to grassroots innovation.

Senior Army officials, speaking at the event, praised the dedication and creativity exhibited by the participants, emphasizing the necessity of such initiatives to maintain the Indian Army's future-ready stance. They highlighted that technological progress, coupled with the creativity of the troops, underpins modern warfare's operational excellence. The Ideas & Innovation Competition underscored the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India), promoting indigenous solutions to defence challenges, reducing dependence on foreign technologies, and setting a benchmark for innovation in the armed forces. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

