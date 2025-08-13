Tripura's Pride: CM's Medal Honors Exemplary Officers

In a commendable recognition of service, the government of Tripura has nominated 14 distinguished police personnel for the Chief Minister's Medal ahead of Independence Day 2025. Krishnendu Chakraborty, leading the intelligence branch as DGP, has been acknowledged for his professional excellence in intelligence work, marking a proud moment for the department.

During an exclusive interview, Chakraborty expressed his profound honor in earning the medal, stating it symbolizes the dedication and tenacity of the Tripura Police force. He emphasized that this accolade represented a collective achievement, attributing their success to the coordinated efforts and unity within the team.

While the police force garners accolades, Tripura's Chief Minister, Prof Dr. Manik Saha, and Union Minister Amit Shah led the state's participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, joining citizens nationwide in honoring the Indian Flag under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)