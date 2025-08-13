Valiant Sacrifices: Honoring the Bravehearts on the Line of Duty in Kashmir

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Wednesday paid homage to Havildar Ankit Kumar, who lost his life while thwarting an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Baramulla's Uri sector. The incident, part of continuous operations in the vicinity, follows the neutralization of two terrorists in the same area just days earlier.

In a post on X, the Chinar Corps stated, "Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar." They extended their deepest sympathies to his family and commended his valor, as search operations in Uri continue. Moreover, the Corps had recently mourned the loss of another soldier, Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, who died on similar duty.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi have also extended condolences for Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who were victims in South Kashmir's Kulgam anti-terror efforts. The Higher Defence Authorities affirmed their support to the grieving families, appreciating the sacrifices made by these soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)