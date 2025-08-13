Geopolitical Tensions Ease: German Bond Yields Retreat from Peaks

On Wednesday, Germany's 30-year bond yields decreased as they pulled back from a 14-year peak attained a day earlier. The decline comes as investors refrained from vigorous selling amid geopolitical uncertainty regarding President Trump's attempts to mediate peace in Ukraine.

Despite optimism that peace might bolster risk asset appetite and impact bond prices, analysts remain cautious given the perceived slow progress. The Alaska summit between Trump and Putin is seen as an exploratory dialogue. Consequently, the bond market is reacting to expectations of increased bond issuance for Ukraine's reconstruction, adding pressure on prices.

Market dynamics saw the yield curves steepening across the eurozone, reversing a recent trend. Dutch pension reforms and projected German fiscal spending were pivotal in the Tuesday sell-off, highlighting challenges from supply demand imbalances in the bond market.

(With inputs from agencies.)