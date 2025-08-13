Left Menu

Devastating Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Shimla and Kullu

Heavy rainfall over the Shrikhand hills triggered severe flash floods in Shimla and Kullu districts, causing widespread destruction to infrastructure. While the authorities confirmed no casualties, bridges and public buildings, including a police post, were swept away, and rescue operations are currently underway to ensure community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:00 IST
Visuals from Ganvi area of Shimla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, heavy rainfall over the Shrikhand hills late Tuesday afternoon unleashed flash floods across Shimla's Ganvi and Nanti streams and Kullu's Kurpan stream, inflicting extensive damage on infrastructure.

The District Disaster Management Authority reported no casualties, though significant property damage was confirmed. Notably, a motorable bridge in Ganvi collapsed, isolating a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus and an ambulance, while a police post was buried under debris.

Rampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Harsh Amrender Singh, has assured the public that immediate rescue efforts and evacuations are in place, as officials continue to monitor the ongoing situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

