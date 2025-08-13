Devastating Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in Shimla and Kullu

In a dramatic turn of events, heavy rainfall over the Shrikhand hills late Tuesday afternoon unleashed flash floods across Shimla's Ganvi and Nanti streams and Kullu's Kurpan stream, inflicting extensive damage on infrastructure.

The District Disaster Management Authority reported no casualties, though significant property damage was confirmed. Notably, a motorable bridge in Ganvi collapsed, isolating a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation bus and an ambulance, while a police post was buried under debris.

Rampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Harsh Amrender Singh, has assured the public that immediate rescue efforts and evacuations are in place, as officials continue to monitor the ongoing situation closely.

