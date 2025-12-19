Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia: Forging Stronger Bilateral Trade Ties
Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia are set to enhance bilateral trade, focusing on secondary and tertiary food processing sectors. Discussions between Indonesian envoy Eddy Wardoyo and Andhra Pradesh Chambers highlighted cooperation opportunities in agriculture, aquaculture, and manufacturing, with incentives and matchmaking programs proposed to boost trade flows.
Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia are poised for a boost in bilateral trade, with promising prospects in secondary and tertiary food processing sectors, according to Eddy Wardoyo, Consul General of Indonesia.
In a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chambers representatives in Vijayawada, Wardoyo emphasized the state's robust capabilities in agriculture and food processing. The discussion explored avenues to enhance trade and investment, highlighting Indonesia's facilitation measures for exporters.
Complementarities between the regions were pinpointed, with priority sectors identified as agriculture, aquaculture, palm oil, education, and manufacturing. The establishment of matchmaking programs and the possibility of conducting trade in local currencies were also discussed as potential growth catalysts.
