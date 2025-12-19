Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia: Forging Stronger Bilateral Trade Ties

Andhra Pradesh and Indonesia are poised for a boost in bilateral trade, with promising prospects in secondary and tertiary food processing sectors, according to Eddy Wardoyo, Consul General of Indonesia.

In a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chambers representatives in Vijayawada, Wardoyo emphasized the state's robust capabilities in agriculture and food processing. The discussion explored avenues to enhance trade and investment, highlighting Indonesia's facilitation measures for exporters.

Complementarities between the regions were pinpointed, with priority sectors identified as agriculture, aquaculture, palm oil, education, and manufacturing. The establishment of matchmaking programs and the possibility of conducting trade in local currencies were also discussed as potential growth catalysts.