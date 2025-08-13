Left Menu

Unlocking MSME Potential: A Call for Collaborative Innovation

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.com, emphasizes the vital role of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in economic growth, urging collaborative solutions to overcome challenges. Addressing the 14th CII Delhi MSME Summit, he highlights expanded MSME credit, reduced delinquencies, and the pivotal initiatives by the government supporting this sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 21:05 IST
Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder EaseMyTrip, addressing the he 14th CII Delhi MSME Summit (Photo Credit: X/@rikantpitti). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are crucial to economic progress and job creation, according to Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip.com. At the 14th CII Delhi MSME Summit, Pittie highlighted the impressive growth potential of these enterprises, while acknowledging the challenges they face that require collective action.

Rikant Pittie noted that over 50% of CII Delhi's members are MSMEs, such as precision manufacturers and IT innovators, fueling Delhi's dynamic entrepreneurship. He reported that formal credit for MSMEs has increased to Rs 35.2 lakh crore, with a decline in delinquencies to 1.8%, marking the lowest in five years.

Pittie also discussed the momentum of digital transactions, noting that UPI facilitated 18.68 billion transactions in May 2025, and 6.62 crore MSMEs are now on the Udyam portal. Significant advances include TReDS reducing MSME receivable cycles by 23% and billions in financed volumes. He praised government initiatives like RAMP and Skill India as vital for sustaining the sector's growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

