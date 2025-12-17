West Bengal's Swift Response to Messi Event Chaos

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress national general secretary, stated on Tuesday that the West Bengal government has acted promptly following the disorder during an event featuring Argentine soccer icon Lionel Messi. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee issued an apology within an hour of the event.

Speaking at the Parliament complex, Banerjee expressed dissatisfaction with the Special Intensive Revision's implementation in West Bengal but clarified that a final list is still pending. He emphasized accountability in the Messi incident and criticized the lack of similar scrutiny on other large-scale events across India.

Bowing to public outrage, the government took decisive action, accepting the resignation of the sports minister and suspending senior police officers. This comes after angry spectators, frustrated by mismanagement, caused property damage worth Rs two crore following Messi's unexpected exit from the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)