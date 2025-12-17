Trump Backs Chief of Staff Despite Controversial Comments
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after she made controversial comments in a Vanity Fair story, describing Trump as having an 'alcoholic's personality.' Despite not reading the article, Trump praised Wiles for her exceptional performance.
In an interview with the New York Post, President Donald Trump has publicly supported his White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles following her remarks in a Vanity Fair article.
Wiles reportedly described the president as having an 'alcoholic's personality,' sparking significant attention. However, Trump brushed off the comments, emphasizing Wiles' contributions.
'I didn't read it, but I don't read Vanity Fair — but she's done a fantastic job,' Trump stated, underscoring his trust in Wiles' leadership and abilities.
