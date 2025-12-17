Trump Backs Chief of Staff Despite Controversial Comments

In an interview with the New York Post, President Donald Trump has publicly supported his White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles following her remarks in a Vanity Fair article.

Wiles reportedly described the president as having an 'alcoholic's personality,' sparking significant attention. However, Trump brushed off the comments, emphasizing Wiles' contributions.

'I didn't read it, but I don't read Vanity Fair — but she's done a fantastic job,' Trump stated, underscoring his trust in Wiles' leadership and abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)