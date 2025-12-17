Left Menu

Trump Backs Chief of Staff Despite Controversial Comments

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles after she made controversial comments in a Vanity Fair story, describing Trump as having an 'alcoholic's personality.' Despite not reading the article, Trump praised Wiles for her exceptional performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:56 IST
Trump Backs Chief of Staff Despite Controversial Comments
Donald Trump

In an interview with the New York Post, President Donald Trump has publicly supported his White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles following her remarks in a Vanity Fair article.

Wiles reportedly described the president as having an 'alcoholic's personality,' sparking significant attention. However, Trump brushed off the comments, emphasizing Wiles' contributions.

'I didn't read it, but I don't read Vanity Fair — but she's done a fantastic job,' Trump stated, underscoring his trust in Wiles' leadership and abilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025