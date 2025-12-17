Honoring Fallen Heroes: A Solemn Return from Syria

President Donald Trump is set to travel to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday. His visit is to oversee the dignified transfer of two fallen Iowa National Guard soldiers who were killed in an attack in Syria's desert.

This incident is seen as a significant test for the burgeoning rapprochement between Washington and Damascus, underscoring fragile international relations.

The deceased guardsmen have been identified by the U.S. Army as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, from Des Moines, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, from Marshalltown. Both were deployed with the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment.

