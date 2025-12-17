Left Menu

Honoring Fallen Heroes: A Solemn Return from Syria

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Dover Air Force Base for a dignified transfer honoring two Iowa National Guard members killed in a Syrian attack. The incident highlights tensions in Washington-Damascus relations. The fallen soldiers were Sgt. Edgar B. Torres-Tovar and Sgt. William N. Howard of the U.S. Army.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 00:54 IST
Honoring Fallen Heroes: A Solemn Return from Syria
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is set to travel to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Wednesday. His visit is to oversee the dignified transfer of two fallen Iowa National Guard soldiers who were killed in an attack in Syria's desert.

This incident is seen as a significant test for the burgeoning rapprochement between Washington and Damascus, underscoring fragile international relations.

The deceased guardsmen have been identified by the U.S. Army as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, from Des Moines, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, from Marshalltown. Both were deployed with the 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025