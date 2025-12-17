US and Europe's New Stance: Safeguarding Ukraine from Russian Aggression

The US and European powers may commit to defending Ukraine against Russian aggression under post-ceasefire conditions, as stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Speaking to ZDF television, Merz outlined a possible scenario where peacekeepers repelled Russian forces if ceasefire terms were breached.

Merz emphasized the importance of establishing a demilitarized zone between conflicting parties, highlighting new US commitments resembling NATO-level protection for Ukraine. However, he acknowledged that Russia has yet to agree to the ceasefire, which remains a vital prerequisite for security guarantees.

The Chancellor also discussed the potential of using Russian assets to fund Ukraine's defense, stating the European consensus was uncertain. Critiquing the US's isolationist tendencies, Merz stressed the need for collaboration, citing economic interdependence as a motivator for eventual US-Europe cooperation.

