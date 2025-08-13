Financial Springs: Indian Bank's Mega Loan Sanction and Emerging Investment Trends

State-owned Indian Bank has made a major move by sanctioning loans amounting to Rs 1,400 crore for small businesses in India's financial capital during a recent 'retail outreach camp.' This initiative saw the issuance of sanction letters to 200 MSME and retail customers, according to the bank's statement.

In a notable move within the health-tech sphere, Livlong 365 has declared its intent to invest Rs 100 crore over the next 18 months. The company plans to expand its reach by opening 100 branches by 2027, involving an investment of Rs 70-100 crore.

In the fintech sector, Niyo announced its acquisition of Kanji Forex for an undisclosed amount, while appointing Amit Talwar as the new chief executive of its forex operations. Financial journeys continue as Seeds Fincap raised Rs 50 crore in a pre-series B funding round, garnering support from both existing and new investors. Additionally, medical technology firm Cureous Labs secured Rs 1.66 crore in seed funding to innovate pressure injury prevention solutions.