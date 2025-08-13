IBBI Revises CPE Guidelines: Mandatory In-Person Learning for Insolvency Experts

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has introduced significant changes to its Continuing Professional Education (CPE) guidelines for insolvency professionals, mandating in-person learning from 2026. These amendments aim to bolster professional competency and align standards with global best practices.

According to the updated framework, insolvency professionals will be required to obtain a minimum of 30 credit hours of CPE each year, except in their registration year. The in-person learning credits will constitute at least 40% of the total in 2026, increasing to 50% in 2027, and 60% from 2028 onwards, ensuring extensive practical learning experiences.

The guidelines further stipulate that credits can be amassed through various educational activities, including workshops and seminars, as well as publishing articles and authoring books. Insolvency professionals must seek prior approvals before participating in CPE programmes not conducted by the IBBI or Insolvency Professional Agencies (IPAs).

(With inputs from agencies.)