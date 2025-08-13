Supreme Court Takes Decisive Action Against Stray Dog Menace in Delhi-NCR
The Supreme Court has mandated the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR regions, citing a two-decade-long failure to address the issue. This directive aims to ensure public safety while urging community participation. The comprehensive order includes provisions for dog shelters and humane treatment, marking a pivotal step towards resolving the stray dog problem.
In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has mandated the removal of stray dogs from localities in Delhi-NCR, underscoring that this is not a fleeting decision but a result of over two decades of failed interventions by authorities on a pressing public safety issue.
The bench, led by Justice JB Pardiwala R. Madadev, asserted that as the apex authority, it is bound to act in the interest of human and canine welfare. The court emphasized its role in upholding justice over catering to transient public sentiment, particularly amidst a concerning rise in dog bites.
The comprehensive order issued specifies that stray dog captures are to be completed without releasing the animals back onto the streets. It mandates the establishment of dog shelters, ensuring the animals are treated humanely, while fostering awareness of communal responsibility in tackling the stray dog issue.
