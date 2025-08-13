Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Indus Waters Treaty Suspension and US-India Tariff Dispute

In a stark revelation, former diplomat Vikas Swarup expressed concerns over Pakistan's distress, pinning it on India's recent decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. According to Swarup, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear saber-rattling is a calculated provocation, designed to draw external mediation by escalating tension.

The Indus river system is crucial for Pakistan, supporting its vast agricultural needs. The suspension of the treaty, alongside precise strikes by India following a recent terror attack, has seemingly rattled Islamabad. India's firm stance on refusing to succumb to nuclear threats underscores a broader strategy of safeguarding national security.

In addition, the diplomatic friction between India and the U.S. has been exacerbated by tariffs. Swarup pointed out U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian goods as a significant pressure point. By imposing these tariffs, the U.S. risks inflating its own domestic economy. Swarup argued that yielding to such pressures would compromise India's foreign policy autonomy.

