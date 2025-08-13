Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Indus Waters Treaty Suspension and US-India Tariff Dispute

Ex-diplomat Vikas Swarup highlighted Pakistan's distress over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and nuclear threats by its Army Chief. He also criticized U.S. tariffs, labeling America as the true 'Tariff King.' These developments could lead to rising inflation, impacting both nations' economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2025 22:13 IST
Former High Commissioner to Canada and noted author Vikas Swarup (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

In a stark revelation, former diplomat Vikas Swarup expressed concerns over Pakistan's distress, pinning it on India's recent decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. According to Swarup, Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear saber-rattling is a calculated provocation, designed to draw external mediation by escalating tension.

The Indus river system is crucial for Pakistan, supporting its vast agricultural needs. The suspension of the treaty, alongside precise strikes by India following a recent terror attack, has seemingly rattled Islamabad. India's firm stance on refusing to succumb to nuclear threats underscores a broader strategy of safeguarding national security.

In addition, the diplomatic friction between India and the U.S. has been exacerbated by tariffs. Swarup pointed out U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on Indian goods as a significant pressure point. By imposing these tariffs, the U.S. risks inflating its own domestic economy. Swarup argued that yielding to such pressures would compromise India's foreign policy autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

