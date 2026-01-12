Diplomatic Tensions: South Korea Stays Neutral Amid China-Japan Dispute
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the importance of regional peace, expressing that disputes between China and Japan are detrimental. He clearly stated that South Korea would not interfere in the ongoing conflict. His remarks were made during an interview with NHK, ahead of his summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
In a recent statement, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung underlined the significance of maintaining peace in the region, stressing that the ongoing dispute between China and Japan could hinder stability.
President Lee made it clear during an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK that South Korea intends to remain neutral and not engage in the row. His comments come at a pivotal moment as he prepares for a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
This position reflects South Korea's strategic diplomacy in balancing relations with significant regional powers while promoting peace and stability.
