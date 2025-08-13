Champions of Change: Grassroots Heroes Honored at Independence Day Celebrations

This year's Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort will see a special group of guests among the audience, including Anganwadi workers, children from care institutions, and PM CARES beneficiaries.

Honored for their significant contributions to women's and children's empowerment, these 171 grassroots contributors have been invited by the Women and Child Development Ministry for their role in ensuring essential services and opportunities in underserved areas.

The guests will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address and participate in a tour of New Delhi landmarks. Minister Annapurna Devi states that their recognition is part of a vision for nation-building that begins with empowering women and children.