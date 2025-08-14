Argentina's Inflation: Rising Again in July

In July, Argentina's inflation rate rose for the second consecutive month, hitting 1.9%, according to official figures released on Wednesday. This aligns with analysts' predictions but reflects an uptick from June's rate of 1.6%.

Economists surveyed by LSEG had anticipated a slightly lower monthly inflation of 1.8%. In May, inflation had reached a five-year low of 1.5%, highlighting the volatility in Argentina's economic climate.

Year-over-year figures revealed a 36.6% increase in prices through July, slowing compared to the 39.4% recorded the month before, yet accurately matching analysts' expectations. These figures underscore ongoing economic challenges as Argentina navigates persistent inflationary pressures.

